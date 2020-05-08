Wall Street gains on easing U.S.-China tensions, jobs report

May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Friday as an easing in U.S.-China friction added to optimism from data showing the U.S. economy lost fewer jobs in April than feared due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 231.93 points, or 0.97%, at the open to 24,107.82. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 27.64 points, or 0.96%, at 2,908.83, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 77.23 points, or 0.86%, to 9,056.89 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

