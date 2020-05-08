US Markets
SPX

Wall Street gains on easing U.S.-China tensions, jobs report

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Friday as an easing in U.S.-China friction added to optimism from data showing the U.S. economy lost fewer jobs in April than feared due to the coronavirus crisis.

May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Friday as an easing in U.S.-China friction added to optimism from data showing the U.S. economy lost fewer jobs in April than feared due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 231.93 points, or 0.97%, at the open to 24,107.82. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 27.64 points, or 0.96%, at 2,908.83, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 77.23 points, or 0.86%, to 9,056.89 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular