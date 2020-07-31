US Markets
Wall Street gains on Big Tech boost; Apple, Facebook hit record high

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes jumped at the open on Friday, with Apple and Facebook hitting a record high as stunning quarterly reports from some of the biggest U.S. tech firms helped keep nagging pandemic nerves at bay.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 153.66 points, or 1.45%, to 10,741.47 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 95.68 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 26,409.33, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 24.23 points, or 0.75%, at 3,270.45.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

