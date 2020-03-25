Wall Street gains as Washington reaches deal on $2 trillion aid

March 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street on Wednesday extended its massive bounce from the previous session as Washington reached a deal for a $2 trillion stimulus package to help businesses and millions of Americans hit by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.44 points, or 0.43%, at 2,457.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 345.43 points, or 1.67%, at the open to 21,050.34, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 3.50 points, or 0.05%, to 7,421.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

