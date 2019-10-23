Wall Street gains as investors shrug off downbeat earnings

By April Joyner

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors looked past lackluster quarterly reports from industrial bellwethers Boeing Co BA.N and Caterpillar Inc CAT.N, though a lower-than-expected revenue outlook from Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O sent chipmakers' shares lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 44.87 points, or 0.17%, to 26,832.97, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.52 points, or 0.28%, to 3,004.51 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 15.50 points, or 0.19%, to 8,119.79.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Sandra Maler)

