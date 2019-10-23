Wall Street gains as investors shrug off downbeat earnings

US Markets

U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors looked past lackluster quarterly reports from industrial bellwethers Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc, though a lower-than-expected revenue outlook from Texas Instruments Inc sent chipmakers' shares lower.

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors looked past lackluster quarterly reports from industrial bellwethers Boeing Co BA.N and Caterpillar Inc CAT.N, though a lower-than-expected revenue outlook from Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O sent chipmakers' shares lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 44.87 points, or 0.17%, to 26,832.97, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.52 points, or 0.28%, to 3,004.51 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 15.50 points, or 0.19%, to 8,119.79.

