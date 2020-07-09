US Markets
SPX

Wall Street gains as investors cheer declining jobless claims

Contributor
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after data pointed to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims, with investors also weighing the risk of another business shutdown as U.S. COVID-19 cases soared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 27.64 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 26,094.92. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.23 points, or 0.20%, at 3,176.17, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 71.22 points, or 0.68%, to 10,563.72 at the opening bell.

