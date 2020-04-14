US Markets
SPX

Wall Street gains as banks, J&J kick off earnings

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. stock markets opened more than 1% higher on Tuesday as the quarterly earnings season kicked off with JPMorgan and Johnson & Johnson giving a first glimpse of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on corporate America.

April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock markets opened more than 1% higher on Tuesday as the quarterly earnings season kicked off with JPMorgan and Johnson & Johnson giving a first glimpse of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 299.80 points, or 1.28%, at the open to 23,690.57. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 43.47 points, or 1.57%, at 2,805.10, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 160.79 points, or 1.96%, to 8,353.21 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular