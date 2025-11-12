Wall Street Futures To Open Positive On Hopes Of End To US Deadlock

(RTTNews) - Initial trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Wednesday as Washington is edging towards ending the shutdown. The House of Representatives will vote on a spending bill to solve. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher.

In the Asian trading session, gold steadied, while the dollar rebounded. Oil prices drifted lower.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 121.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 23.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 145.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Tuesday. The Dow jumped 559.33 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 47,927.96, while the NASDAQ slumped 58.87 points or 0.25 percent to close at 23,468.30 and the S&P 500 rose 14.18 points or 0.21 percent to end at 6,846.61.

On the economic front, the 10-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak before the 2025 U.S. Treasury Market Conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve System and the Treasury Department at 9.20 am ET.

Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson will speak on Fintech before hybrid Ninth Annual Fintech Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia at 10.00 am ET.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller will participates in 'Payments' discussion before hybrid Ninth Annual Fintech Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia at 10.20 am ET.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak on the economic outlook before the Atlanta Economics Club November luncheon 12.15 pm ET.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran will participate in conversation before event hosted by the University of Cambridge Judge Business School at 12.30 pm ET.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins will speak on 'Perspectives on the Economy and the Financial Landscape' and participate in a moderated discussion before the 24th Annual Regional and Community Bankers Conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston at 4.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 4,000.14. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 0.85 percent to 26,922.73.

Japanese markets rose today. The Nikkei average gained 0.43 percent to end at 51,063.31 while the broader Topix index settled 1.14 percent higher at 3,359.33.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.22 percent to 8,799.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.21 percent at 9,079.40.

