Wall Street futures mixed after Swiss central bank lifeline for Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse rebounds on lifeline from Swiss central bank

Housing starts, jobless claims data due 8:30 am ET

Adobe rises on upbeat profit forecast

Meta, Snap climb as U.S. threatens TikTok ban

Futures mixed: Dow down 0.29%, S&P down 0.19%, Nasdaq up 0.16%

By Shubham Batra and Amruta Khandekar

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Thursday as the Swiss central bank's lifeline for embattled Credit Suisse did little to boost investor sentiment as they awaited economic data for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse CS.N rose 8.8% in premarket trading after the bank secured a credit line of up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence, which had nosedived after the lender's shares slumped on Wednesday.

Troubles at Credit Suisse, coming on the heels of the collapse of SVB Financial SIVB.O and peer Signature Bank SBNY.O have sparked fresh worries about stress in the banking sector, dwarfing relief on expectations of less aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve.

Weak retail sales figures as well as data showing a downward trend in producer inflation on Wednesday had bolstered bets of a small rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its meet concluding on March 22.

A meeting of European Central Bank policymakers is underway, with markets hoping that the turmoil in financial markets could force it to ditch plans for another hefty interest rate hike.

"Central banks are in a bit of a bind because they need to make sure that inflation is brought back under control. But now they're facing another problem, which is a crisis of confidence in the banking system," said Andrea Cicione, head of research at TS Lombard.

"People are rightly concerned about banks. We are going through the situation which is very different from what we had in 2008, where we have to deal with interest rate risk."

After initial gains, shares of regional lenders First Republic Bank FRC.N, Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.N, PacWest Bancorp PACW.O reversed course to fall 36.7%, 7.2% and 19.7% respectively.

U.S. big banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Citigroup C.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N also cut early gains and were last down between 0.1% and 0.7%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after steep declines on Wednesday, with money markets now pricing in a 69% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Fed in March. Bets were equally split between a pause and a quarter percentage point rate hike earlier. FEDWATCH.

A slew of economic data, including February housing start numbers and weekly jobless claims, will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, which may help investors in gauging the strength of the American economy.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia will also issue Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March.

At 6:56 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 93 points, or 0.29%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 7.5 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 19.5 points, or 0.16%.

Shares of Adobe Inc ADBE.O supported Nasdaq futures, rising 5.8% in premarket trade after the Photoshop maker raised its 2023 profit target.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms META.O and Snapchat operator Snap Inc SNAP.N rose 1.9% and 6.6% respectively after the Joe Biden administration threatened to impose a ban on TikTok.

Virgin Orbit VORB.O plunged 44.5% after the satellite launch company said it would pause all operations from March 16, and was conducting discussions with potential funding sources.

