Wall Street Futures Indicate Slightly Higher Open

(RTTNews) - Investors might be still focusing on the Middle East developments. Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's semi-annual monetary policy report testimony is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The new home sales for May also attract some attention.

The ceasefire between Israel and Iran seems to be continuing, despite doubts expressed by President Trump.

In the Asian trading session, the U.S. dollar struggled to regain lost ground. Gold edged up slightly, while oil prices jumped nearly 2 percent.

Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading broadly lower.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly up.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 4.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 74.50 points.

The U.S. major averages remained firmly positive on Tuesday. The Nasdaq surged 281.56 points or 1.4 percent to 19,912.53, the Dow jumped 507.24 points or 1.2 percent to 43,089.02 and the S&P 500 shot up 67.01 points or 1.1 percent to 6,092.18.

On the economic front, the New Home Sales for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 694K, while it was up 743K in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories were down 11.5 million barrels and the gasoline inventories were up 0.2 million barrels.

Two-year Treasury Floating Rate Note or FRN auction will be held at 11.30 am ET and five-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver semi-annual monetary policy report testimony before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee at 10.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended on a cautious note Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite surged 1.04 percent to 3,455.97 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.23 percent to 24,474.67.

Japanese markets ended at over four-month high. The Nikkei average rose 0.39 percent to 38,942.07. The broader Topix index closed little changed with a positive bias at 2,782.24.

Australian markets ended marginally higher.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 32.86 points or 0.43 percent. DAX of Germany is down 92.78 points or 0.39 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 6.92 points or 0.08 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 29.18 points or 0.24 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.34 percent.

