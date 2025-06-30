Wall Street Futures Indicate Moderately Positive Open

(RTTNews) - Easing tensions in the Middle East might help investor sentiments on Monday. The monthly jobs report is likely to be in focus this week, manufacturing and service sector activity and the U.S. trade deficit will also get attention.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might open moderately up.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar was lower, while gold edged up. Oil prices dipped.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 228.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 23.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 132.00 points.

The U.S. major averages moved to the upside going into the close after an early afternoon pullback. The Dow jumped 432.43 points or 1.0 percent at 43,819.27, the Nasdaq climbed 105.55 points or 0.5 percent to 20,273.46 and the S&P 500 rose 32.05 points or 0.5 percent to 6,173.07.

On the economic front, the Chicago PMI for June will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 43.0, while it was 40.5 in the prior month.

Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for June will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior month, the general activity index was down 15.3, while the production index was up 0.9.

Three-month and six-month treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy before an MNI Livestreamed Connect Video Conference at 10.00 am ET.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before the Aspen Ideas Festival 2025 at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.59 percent to 3,444.43. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.87 percent to 24,072.28.

Japanese markets ended at over 11-month highs. The Nikkei average jumped 0.84 percent to 40,487.39. The broader Topix index settled 0.43 percent higher at 2,852.84.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.33 percent to 8,542.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.34 percent at 8,773.

