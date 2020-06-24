Wall Street futures fall as U.S. states rush to contain virus flare-ups

By Medha Singh and Devik Jain

June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dropped on Wednesday as investors shunned risky bets with many U.S. states scrambling to fight a spike in coronavirus infections.

Washington state made face masks mandatory in public places, while many other U.S. states saw record cases, including Arizona and Texas, where restrictions meant to slow its spread were lifted early.

The top U.S. infectious disease official said the next two weeks could be critical in containing the outbreak.

U.S. airlines, resorts and cruise operators, among the worst hit by the pandemic's fallout, declined with United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N, Carnival Corp CCL.N down between 3.1% and 4.9% in premarket trading.

Shares of U.S. lenders, which tend to outperform when the outlook for the economy improves, also slipped. Bank of America Corp BAC.N, Citigroup Inc C.N and Goldman Sachs GS.N fell between 1.5% and 2.6%.

A slate of better-than-expected economic data and massive stimulus measures have powered the Nasdaq to a record level and put the benchmark S&P 500 on track for its best quarterly performance since 1975.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials .DJI are just about 7% and 11.5% from their respective February record closing highs.

At 6:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 273 points, or 1.05%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 29.25 points, or 0.94% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 61 points, or 0.6%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.