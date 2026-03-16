Wall Street Is Flashing a Warning Signal Investors Shouldn't Ignore

Key Points

Just 10 companies now account for more than 40% of the S&P 500's value.

Investing in index funds isn't nearly as diversified as it once was.

10 stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ›

For decades, investors have been urged to buy into broad, diversified market index funds like the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY). That way, your money is spread across a wide variety of companies, industries, and risk exposures. But if you look closely, those benefits aren't nearly as strong as they used to be. In fact, a recent report from Royal Bank of Canada should have every investor concerned about the safety of their own money.

Markets are nearing record levels of concentration

The cautionary report from Royal Bank of Canada, released less than two months ago, gets straight to the point. "Over the past decade, the S&P 500, which has historically been viewed as a balanced cross-section of the U.S. economy, has slowly transformed into a tech- and AI-dominated index," the report begins. "We believe this 'Great Narrowing' should be top of mind for investors."

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The research observes how tech stocks and AI stocks now make up a historic percentage of the overall index's value. From 1990 to 2015, the top 10 companies in the S&P 500 index accounted for 17.7% to 23.4% of the index's total value. In 2020, however, that percentage increased to 28.6%. Today, that figure is even higher at an astounding 40.7%!

"Many investors believe an S&P 500 fund offers wide diversification," Royal Bank of Canada concludes. "But, more than $40 of every $100 invested flows into just 10 companies, creating a feedback loop where passive inflows disproportionately support the largest stocks, increasing their weights and reinforcing performance leadership regardless of fundamentals."

None of this means that markets are necessarily overvalued, and index funds still offer high levels of instant diversification. But if you're investing in index funds thinking that the fate of a single company won't tank your portfolio, think again. The AI growth stock Nvidia, for example, now accounts for 8% of the S&P 500's value! Your money likely isn't as diversified as you once believed.

Now might be a great time to see what it would take to truly diversify your portfolio to account for this concern.

Should you buy stock in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $514,000!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,029!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 16, 2026.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.