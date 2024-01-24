News & Insights

Wall Street fintech EquiLend offline after cyberattack

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

January 24, 2024 — 06:56 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fintech firm EquiLend said on Wednesday it had identified a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to its systems, leading to a portion of systems going offline.

The securities lending platform added it was working with external cybersecurity firms and other professional advisers to assist with the investigation of the incident and restoring services.

EquiLend has informed clients the process may take several days to complete. The company disclosed that the incident occurred on Jan. 22.

The cybersecurity incident comes just days after private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS) agreed to acquire a majority stake in the company, which is partly owned by some of the world's biggest financial firms including Goldman Sachs GS.N and BlackRock Inc BLK.N.

