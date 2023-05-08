Wall Street Finishes Quiet Day Mixed

Stocks kicked off the week on a quiet note, as investors looked ahead to key inflation data due out later this week. The Dow dropped 55 points for its fifth loss in the last six sessions, while the S&P 500 was flat, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq finished with a modest gain. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) -- also known as Wall Street's fear gauge -- settled at its lowest level in a week.

Things to Know Today

Walt Disney (DIS) expanded its lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after he signed legislation to void the company's development agreements in Orlando. (CNBC) U.S. President Joe Biden proposed airlines offer cash compensation for flight cancellations or major delays that are within a carrier’s control. (MarketWatch) Oil stock moved lower on dispelled buyout rumors. Analyst praise pushed American Airlines stock higher. Possible company changes lifted Estee Lauder stock.

Oil Prices Still Enjoying Jobs Data Tailwinds

Oil prices settled higher on Monday, as black gold continued to enjoy tailwinds from a red-hot U.S. jobs report. June-dated crude added $1.82, or roughly 2.6%, to close at $73.16 per barrel.

Gold prices finished higher as well, marking their fourth win in five sessions. Investors are keeping an eye on the slew of inflation data due out later this week, however. The June-dated commodity tacked on $8.40, or 0.4%, to close at $2,033.20 an ounce.

