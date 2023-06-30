Wall Street Finishes a Strong First Half of 2023. What's Next?

Investors were in a good mood on the last day of June, and major market indexes pushed their way higher by as much as 1.5%. With the gains, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) all posted solid returns for the first half of the year, albeit gains that were highly concentrated in certain parts of the market.

Yet with the first six months of 2023 in the books, investors always look forward to what the future will bring. Even after a strong start to the year, some market participants still wonder whether the bear market is truly over. Below, you'll learn more about how the first half went and what could lie ahead for stock market investors.

Big gains for big stocks

Gains for major stock indexes were quite impressive in some cases. The Nasdaq led the way higher in terms of percentage gains, while the Dow lagged behind but still posted a modest advance.

Index 1st Half Percentage Change 1st Half Point Change Dow +3.8% +1,260 S&P 500 +15.9% +611 Nasdaq +31.7% +3,321

Indeed, the Nasdaq's advance was its best first-half performance in 40 years. That's not too surprising when you look at the best performers among mega-cap stocks:

Other companies also played a role, and many of them were among the biggest businesses in the stock market. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) celebrated a nearly 50% rise in the first half of 2023 by achieving a new milestone on the last day of the period, as its market cap climbed back above the $3 trillion mark.

Can stocks keep climbing?

Trying to focus on what will happen in any six-month period of the stock market is largely a futile exercise. Some analysts are worried that the big move in certain stocks, particularly within the Nasdaq, could be unsustainable. Yet market historians would be the first to point out that market rallies can go on a lot longer than many would consider to be reasonable.

There's still a lot of uncertainty about the future path of the global economy. So far, economic growth has been extremely resilient, avoiding any hint of a coming recession. Yet the bond market is still priced as though a recession were imminent, and the Federal Reserve seems resolute in its intent to defeat inflation at any cost.

Long-term investors should stick to their strategies and not get bogged down with short-term considerations. Regardless of what happens to markets in the rest of 2023, the stock market remains an attractive place to put money to work over the next 10 years and beyond.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2023

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Dan Caplinger has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.