Wall Street Favorites: 3 Transportation Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings for April 2024

It’s a great time to be looking at transportation stocks to buy. Thanks to the reshoring boom, multinational companies are looking to relocate much of their supply chains and manufacturing capacity back to the United States and the North American free trade zone.

The pandemic, as well as ensuing logistical and supply chain disruptions, have made it clear that companies should position more of their manufacturing assets in North America. To that point, Mexico overtook China as the United States’ largest trading partner in 2023.

As that trend grows, it should create greater and greater opportunities for the transportation sector. These are three transportation stocks set to benefit from the reshoring trend.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is one of North America’s class one railroads. It has dominant market share on many routes within the western part of the United States.

In addition, Union Pacific has been active in the Mexican market for more than 30 years, as it jumped onto that trend just prior to when the NAFTA free trade deal went into effect. Union Pacific also owns more than one-quarter of a leading Mexican railroad, Ferromex, giving it prime exposure to the growing made-in-Mexico movement.

Union Pacific shares have pulled back over the past month. Investors appear to be concerned about rising interest rates and the possibility of economic slowdown. Those are certainly valid worries.

However, with the stock at 21 forward earnings shares after the recent dip, UNP stock is now at a fair price for a tremendous business within the transportation stock sector.

FedEx (FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is a large transportation and parcel delivery services company. It operates a massive fleet of trucks and airplanes for moving goods and shipments around the country and worldwide.

FedEx has been a significant beneficiary from the growth of e-commerce as people increasingly rely on last mile delivery services to get products to their house. This is a trend which has only accelerated since 2020 as the pandemic led to more online shopping.

There had been concerns that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would eat into the market share for FedEx and other parcel services. However, it seems that Amazon has dialed back its investments in logistics and fulfillment assets. This suggests that FedEx’s core operational business retains a strong competitive position.

FedEx recently sold off after a weaker-than-expected earnings report where revenues missed expectations. As with Union Pacific, investors are selling FedEx on concerns around interest rates and a potential recession. However, this creates a great buy-the-dip opportunity in FDX stock.

Forward Air (FWRD)

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is an air freight and logistics company. It operates in two segments: Expedited Freight and Intermodal, and provides services such as local pick-up and delivery, less-than-truckload services, intermodal container drayage services and other such items. Forward Air serves various clients such as cargo carriers, freight forwarders, third-party logistics firms, and retailers.

Forward Air has historically been successful; shares rose from around $5 at the turn of the century to more than $100 per share recently.

However, the company has fallen on hard times thanks to a controversial merger with Omni Logistics. Omni itself was a rollup of several smaller freight companies. Investors are understandably skeptical as to how quickly Forward Air will be able to consolidate Omni’s various businesses. It can take a while to wring out the cost synergies and make a large merger like this successful.

That said, FRWD stock is down nearly 75% over the past year. It seems investors have panicked and assumed the worst with this Omni transaction despite the company’s strong prior track record. Analysts expect Forward Air to return the strong profitability in 2025, which should set the stage for shares to lift off once again.

On the date of publication, Ian Bezek did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek.

