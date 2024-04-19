Wall Street Favorites: 3 Meme Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings for April 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Not too long ago, GameStop (NYSE:GME) and other meme stocks took the stock market by storm, leveraging the power of Reddit’s (NYSE:RDDT) communities. This movement took beaten-down stocks (for mostly good reason) to the moon, highlighting the massive influence of retail investors. Though the initial frenzy has subsided greatly, the spirit of investing in strong buy meme stock continues to live on.

However, the article does not focus on meme stocks in the conventional sense. Meme stocks are typically known for their shaky fundamentals and lackluster prospects; instead, I’m focusing on just the opposite. However, like traditional meme stocks, these three boast a strong online presence. I’ve used Apewisdom.io to identify these strong buy meme stocks that truly have staying power.

Strong Buy Meme Stocks To Buy: Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is a true juggernaut in semiconductor manufacturing. It is involved in the production of 90% of the world’s advanced chips. With its cutting-edge chip manufacturing prowess, it continues to be a needle-mover in the tech space, essentially becoming a backbone for top tech firms, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD). It now finds itself in a position to capitalize on the surging demand for AI capabilities, projecting a heartening 23% bump in its top-line growth this year. With 2023 revenues closing at $68.6 billion, this would translate into a whopping $84.4 billion this year.

With the tech landscape increasingly reliant on advanced chips, TSMC remains one of the best ways to play the trend. Moreover, in the past six months alone, it has gained 55%, having gained 61% in value last year. Looking ahead, analysts are optimistic about TSM stock’s prospects, forecasting a healthy 14% upside potential from current prices.

AMD (AMD)

AMD has been making significant breakthroughs as a challenger to Nvidia’s dominance in the AI chip space. Particularly with its powerful MI300X microchip, the company has positioned itself to efficiently capitalize on high-demand sectors such as servers and data centers. Moreover, these M1300 chips are competitively priced significantly below Nvidia’s H100 chips while outperforming the latter across many applications.

Nevertheless, it is tough to gauge whether AMD could dent Nvidia’s sales at this time, but initial comparisons are optimistic. Bolstering AMD’s prospects, analyst HSBC analyst Frank Lee upgraded AMD stock to ‘buy’ from ‘hold,’ raising the price target from $180 to $225. Lee expects solid performance forecasts for 2024 and 2025, especially in non-AI segments. Additionally, his opinion is due to AMD’s innovative prowess and attractive portfolio, which makes it a top pick in the AI chip space.

Moreover, AMD stock has witnessed strong momentum over the past few months, with a 6-month return exceeding 54%. Also, Wall-Street expects the stock to continue climbing, with more than a 20% upside from current price levels.

Apple (AAPL)

Most Magnificent 7 stocks are ticking in the green this year, but Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) finds itself in an unusual position. AAPL stock is down by almost double-digits due to multiple headwinds including slowing demand, particularly in China, and an ongoing antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. However, the temporary downturn presents an excellent ‘buy-the-dip’ opportunity, especially with the tech giant slated to announce generative AI innovations at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Though the company’s entry into the burgeoning AI realm is still modest, its potential is massive. According to its CEO, Tim Cook, the company has made significant investments in AI and will make major announcements in the upcoming months. Furthermore, considering Apple’s powerful in-house design capabilities, including partnerships with chip giants in TSMC, the firm will likely see substantial upside ahead. Hence, despite the regulatory hurdles, Apple’s strong financial base and strategic direction offer a solid foundation for success.

