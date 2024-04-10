Wall Street Favorites: 3 Battery Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings for April 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Battery stocks are at a critical juncture. Due to the current oversupply and demand dynamics, core metals lithium, cobalt, and nickel prices have fallen to multi-year lows. Moreover, Goldman Sachs projects a massive downtrend in cobalt, nickel, and lithium carbonate over the next 12 months.

Nevertheless, the long-term outlook for battery stocks remains highly compelling, which makes the current downturn a temporary, manageable setback. Furthermore, according to Inkwood Research, the global battery market is on the brink of a massive breakout, expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.68% from 2022 to 2030, reaching $423.90 billion by 2030. For investors, this scenario presents a strategic entry point into battery stocks, promising robust returns as the market rebounds and continues expanding. With that said, here are three battery stocks that boast excellent long-term potential and ‘strong buy’ consensus analyst ratings.

Battery Stocks: Panasonic (PCRFY)

Panasonic’s (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) pioneering role in developing battery technology makes it a no-brainer pick for niche investors. However, it’s a lot more than just a battery producer. Panasonic’s diverse electronics portfolio spanning multiple sectors helps effectively balance out segment losses.

Moreover, its battery business, while synonymous with its partnership with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), has recently expanded through collaborations with other automotive giants such as Mazda (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Toyota (NYSE:TM).

Though the battery market is under duress, Panasonic’s diversity of operations allows the firm to continue pursuing plans for long-term expansion. It aims to boost capacity to 200 GWh by 2031, which implies quadrupling capacity compared to last year.

Additionally, it’s on silicon-based technology, which could enable a 500-mile EV range and 10-minute charge refills. Layer that up with its solid-state battery initiative to power factory robots and drones, and you have a battery stock that boasts tremendous growth potential.

Enovix (ENVX)

Up-and-coming lithium-ion battery producer Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) is among a select few in its niche for its fast-paced innovation. It’s looking to pioneer silicon-based lithium-ion battery technology, positioning it for robust sustainability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Moreover, it’s looking to shift gears from its research-heavy roots and broaden its horizons, targeting multiple sectors, including EVs, wearable tech, and smartphones, with its innovative technology. Some of its recent achievements include an FDA-approved vital sign monitor and the supply of custom batteries for wearables to the U.S. Army.

Additionally, it is set to build a massive $1.2 billion plant in Malaysia to scale its operations. Therefore, with several positives to its name, ENVX stock is a ‘strong buy’ with a 316% upside ahead. Though it trades at a lofty 4.90 times trailing-twelve-month (TTM) its book value, its spectacular long-term growth trajectory positions it for a robust upside ahead.

EnerSys (ENS)

Once a modest player in the flooded lead-acid battery market, EnerSys has become a global titan in energy storage solutions, serving giants in renewables, telecom, and more. With a massive clientele of over 10,000 worldwide, the company is a pioneer in providing comprehensive energy systems, including motive power batteries and specialized battery accessories.

Despite the slowdown in its batteries business, the company boasts incredible profitability metrics, with double-digit free-cash-flow (FCF) and EBITDA (TTM) margins. Its FCF, in particular, is at 11%, beating the sector median and its 5-year average by 71% and 215%, respectively.

Furthermore, EnerSys plans to expand its U.S. manufacturing to Greenville, South Carolina, boosted by a $200 million Inflation Reduction Act incentive. Also, its agreement with the European battery tech player in Verkor should help advance its goal of gaining independence from non-domestic suppliers. Hence, with so much to look forward to, EnerSys is one of the top dependable battery stocks, promising robust growth and innovation.

