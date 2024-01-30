Wall Street Favorites: 3 AI Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings for January 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

AI stocks are surging ahead with unprecedented success, building upon their stellar performance last year. Artificial intelligence firms focusing on semiconductor giants have effectively reshaped market dynamics. Moreover, China’s strategic support for more than 40 AI models has significantly bolstered this surge, marking a pivotal moment in the global adoption of AI.

However, the anticipation surrounding AI stocks, often celebrated as market juggernauts, meets a crossroads of varied expectations as 2024 progresses. While some market watchers remain optimistic, others foresee an unmatched growth opportunity on the horizon. This divergence in market sentiment paints a complex yet fascinating landscape for AI investments.

Financially, Next Move Strategy Consulting predicts the AI market’s leap from $100 billion to a whopping $2 trillion by 2030. Amidst this, three AI stocks emerge as hidden treasures. These offer a unique blend of innovation and strategic opportunity for the savvy investor in this transformative era.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is the architect behind AI chip optimization, wielding innovation as its key weapon. Witness their groundbreaking Purion H200 single-wafer high-current implanter, unleashed in 2022, revolutionizing premier AI chip manufacturing. This technological marvel propels their sales and earnings skyward, solidifying their worldwide leadership in ion implantation systems.

Moreover, in its financial report, Axcelis announced a robust third quarter, with GAAP earnings per share hitting $1.99, surpassing forecasts by 26 cents. The company’s revenue reached an impressive $292.3 million, a 27.5% bump year-over-year, outdoing expectations by $12.06 million. This financial strength underscores Axcelis’s pivotal role in enhancing AI chip performance through its critical services.

Furthermore, Axcelis’s unwavering commitment to maximizing shareholder returns is evident as it infuses an extra $200 million into its share repurchase program, signaling a confident outlook. With a ‘buy’ rating from Wall Street analysts and an anticipated 25.4% upside, Axcelis is marching ahead, setting industry benchmarks.

Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Source: monticello / Shutterstock.com

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU), a Chinese tech company known for internet services and AI technology, is strategically positioning itself at the forefront of AI innovation. Baidu’s proactive steps to monetize its AI services, coupled with a ‘strong buy’ rating and a projected 53% upside potential by Wall Street analysts, underscore its robust position in AI technology.

Financially, Baidu’s recent earnings report showcases its robust performance. Non-GAAP earnings per American depositary share of $2.80, comfortably beating the $2.34 estimate, alongside a revenue increase of 3.3% year over year to $4.72 billion. This fiscal health, combined with BofA’s reiterated confidence in Baidu’s AI prospects, underscores the company’s strong market position.

Furthermore, Baidu is making waves in the tech world with its strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics. This dynamic collaboration is poised to transform the smartphone experience, thanks to the seamless integration of Baidu’s advanced Ernie AI into Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 series in China, marking a significant leap in AI-driven mobile technology.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Source: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) stands as a formidable force in the AI stock landscape, benefiting from the escalating demand for AI chips in data centers and edge computing. With many integrated device manufacturers transitioning to fabless designers over the years, TSM has solidified its pivotal role in chip production.

In a resounding display of prowess, TSM actively leads the way by excelling in the manufacturing of 3-nanometer chips for industry giants such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). Furthermore, with a ‘strong buy’ rating from TipRanks analysts and an assigned 19.55% upside potential, TSM’s outstanding performance speaks for itself.

Financially, TSM’s fourth-quarter results tell a compelling story of success. The company’s GAAP Earnings Per American Depository Receipt exceeded estimates by $.05, reaching $1.44, while revenue surged to a stellar $19.62 billion, surpassing expectations by $50 million. This impressive performance bodes well for TSM’s future prospects.

