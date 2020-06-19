Wall Street falls sharply after report Apple to shut some stores again

June 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped into the red in volatile trading on Friday as a report said Apple Inc AAPL.O would shut some of its U.S. stores again in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

At 12:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 127.74 points, or 0.49%, at 25,952.36, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 12.15 points, or 0.39%, at 3,103.19. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 16.49 points, or 0.17%, at 9,926.56.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

