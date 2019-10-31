US Markets

Wall Street falls on trade uncertainty

Contributor
Chuck Mikolajczak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as conflicting tones surrounding a possible trade deal between the United States and China eclipsed strong earnings reports from Apple and Facebook.

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as conflicting tones surrounding a possible trade deal between the United States and China eclipsed strong earnings reports from Apple and Facebook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 140.45 points, or 0.52%, to 27,046.24, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.14 points, or 0.30%, to 3,037.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.62 points, or 0.14%, to 8,292.36.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)

((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; Reuters Messaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, Twitter: @LKrauskopf))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular