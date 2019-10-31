Wall Street falls on trade uncertainty

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as conflicting tones surrounding a possible trade deal between the United States and China eclipsed strong earnings reports from Apple and Facebook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 140.45 points, or 0.52%, to 27,046.24, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.14 points, or 0.30%, to 3,037.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.62 points, or 0.14%, to 8,292.36.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)

