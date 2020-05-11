Wall Street falls on fears of new infection wave

May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after last week's rally as investors worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections with the reopening of several economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 74.87 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 24,256.45.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 14.34 points, or 0.49%, at 2,915.46. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 66.41 points, or 0.73%, to 9,054.91 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.