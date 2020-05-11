US Markets
SPX

Wall Street falls on fears of new infection wave

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after last week's rally as investors worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections with the reopening of several economies.

May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after last week's rally as investors worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections with the reopening of several economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 74.87 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 24,256.45.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 14.34 points, or 0.49%, at 2,915.46. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 66.41 points, or 0.73%, to 9,054.91 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular