Wall Street falls on dour economic data, corporate earnings

April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as dismal economic and first-quarter earnings reports compounded concerns over the extent of damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 442.91 points, or 1.85%, to 23,506.85, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 62.24 points, or 2.19%, to 2,783.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 122.56 points, or 1.44%, to 8,393.18.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

