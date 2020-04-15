US Markets
Wall Street falls on dour economic data, corporate earnings

Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as dismal economic and first-quarter earnings reports compounded concerns over the extent of damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 442.91 points, or 1.85%, to 23,506.85, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 62.24 points, or 2.19%, to 2,783.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 122.56 points, or 1.44%, to 8,393.18.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

