Wall Street falls on China trade worries

Chuck Mikolajczak Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday after Reuters and others reported that the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, fueling more worries about the U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 68.36 points, or 0.25%, to 26,822.76, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 15.67 points, or 0.53%, to 2,961.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 91.03 points, or 1.13%, to 7,939.63.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; +1 646 223 5234; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

