Wall Street falls but S&P posts biggest monthly gain in decades

U.S. stocks lost ground on Thursday as grim economic data and mixed earnings prompted investors to take profits at the close of the S&P 500's best month in decades, a remarkable run driven by expectations the economy will soon start recovering from restrictions enacted to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 302.41 points, or 1.23%, to 24,331.45, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 27.54 points, or 0.94%, to 2,911.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 25.16 points, or 0.28%, to 8,889.55.

