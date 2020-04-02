US Markets

Wall Street falls at open as jobless claims top 6 million

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. stock indexes fell at the open on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims blew past a record 6 million as more states enforced stay-at-home measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell at the open on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims blew past a record 6 million as more states enforced stay-at-home measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 124.05 points, or 0.59%, at the open to 20,819.46. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.96 points, or 0.48%, at 2,458.54, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 43.13 points, or 0.59%, to 7,317.45 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular