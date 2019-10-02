US Markets

Wall Street falls as U.S. data stokes economic worries

Contributor
Noel Randewich Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes suffered their sharpest one-day declines in nearly six weeks on Wednesday after employment and manufacturing data suggested that fallout from the U.S.-China trade war is further hurting the U.S. economy.

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes suffered their sharpest one-day declines in nearly six weeks on Wednesday after employment and manufacturing data suggested that fallout from the U.S.-China trade war is further hurting the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 494.22 points, or 1.86%, to 26,078.82, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 52.59 points, or 1.79%, to 2,887.66 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 123.44 points, or 1.56%, to 7,785.25.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular