Wall Street falls as U.S. data stokes economic worries

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes suffered their sharpest one-day declines in nearly six weeks on Wednesday after employment and manufacturing data suggested that fallout from the U.S.-China trade war is further hurting the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 494.22 points, or 1.86%, to 26,078.82, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 52.59 points, or 1.79%, to 2,887.66 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 123.44 points, or 1.56%, to 7,785.25.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

