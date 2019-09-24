US Markets

Wall Street falls as Trump hardens trade rhetoric; weak consumer confidence

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks reversed earlier gains on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump delivered a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices, while a sharp drop in September's consumer confidence weighed on Amazon.com shares.

At 11:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 26.89 points, or 0.10%, at 26,923.10, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 6.11 points, or 0.20%, at 2,985.67. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 55.99 points, or 0.69%, at 8,056.48.

