Wall Street falls as trade optimism fizzles

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street dropped on Friday after a Chinese agriculture delegation canceled a planned visit to Montana next week, dampening optimism about U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 160.19 points, or 0.59%, to 26,934.6, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 15.08 points, or 0.50%, to 2,991.71 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 65.21 points, or 0.8%, to 8,117.67.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; Reuters Messaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @aprjoy))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.