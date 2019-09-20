US Markets

Wall Street falls as trade optimism fizzles

Contributor
Noel Randewich Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street dropped on Friday after a Chinese agriculture delegation canceled a planned visit to Montana next week, dampening optimism about U.S.-China trade talks.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street dropped on Friday after a Chinese agriculture delegation canceled a planned visit to Montana next week, dampening optimism about U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 160.19 points, or 0.59%, to 26,934.6, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 15.08 points, or 0.50%, to 2,991.71 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 65.21 points, or 0.8%, to 8,117.67.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; Reuters Messaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @aprjoy))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular