Wall Street falls as trade concerns resurface

May 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes dropped about 1% on Thursday as investors worried about escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and concerns over a quick rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump.

At 11:26 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 202.88 points, or 0.83%, at 24,373.02, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 32.79 points, or 1.10%, at 2,938.82. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 120.51 points, or 1.29%, at 9,255.27.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

