US Markets
SPX

Wall Street falls as trade concerns resurface

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Wall Street's main indexes dropped about 1% on Thursday as investors worried about escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and concerns over a quick rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump.

May 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes dropped about 1% on Thursday as investors worried about escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and concerns over a quick rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump.

At 11:26 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 202.88 points, or 0.83%, at 24,373.02, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 32.79 points, or 1.10%, at 2,938.82. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 120.51 points, or 1.29%, at 9,255.27.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    23 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular