Wall Street falls as crude slump hammers energy stocks

C Nivedita Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wall Street fell at the open on Monday as energy shares took a hit from a crash in oil prices, with investors bracing for a week packed with earnings reports and economic data that could provide more evidence of the damage wrought by the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell more than 2% minutes after opening down 147.39 points, or 0.61%, at 24,095.10.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 28.94 points, or 1.01%, at 2,845.62, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 96.77 points, or 1.12%, to 8,553.38 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

