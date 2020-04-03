Wall Street falls as coronavirus shreds U.S. payrolls

April 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday as the coronavirus abruptly ended a record U.S. job growth streak of 113 months and amped up fears of a deep economic slow down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 357.99 points, or 1.67%, to end at 21,055.45 point, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 38.34 points, or 1.52%, to 2,488.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 114.23 points, or 1.53%, to 7,373.08.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; (415) 677 2542; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @randewich))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.