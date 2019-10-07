US Markets

Wall Street falls amid caution on trade

Contributor
Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks eased on Monday as reports on the U.S.-China trade front kept investors cautious ahead of scheduled talks later in the week.

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks eased on Monday as reports on the U.S.-China trade front kept investors cautious ahead of scheduled talks later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 96.65 points, or 0.36%, to 26,477.07, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 13.38 points, or 0.45%, to 2,938.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 26.18 points, or 0.33%, to 7,956.29.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; Reuters Messaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, Twitter: @LKrauskopf))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular