Wall Street falls amid caution on trade

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks eased on Monday as reports on the U.S.-China trade front kept investors cautious ahead of scheduled talks later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 96.65 points, or 0.36%, to 26,477.07, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 13.38 points, or 0.45%, to 2,938.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 26.18 points, or 0.33%, to 7,956.29.

