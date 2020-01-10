US Markets

Wall Street falls after tepid jobs data, but posts weekly gains

Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
U.S. stocks fell on Friday from record-high levels as investors took profits and data showed slower-than-expected December U.S. jobs growth, but the major indexes posted gains for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 133.33 points, or 0.46%, to 28,823.57, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.37 points, or 0.29%, to 3,265.33 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 24.57 points, or 0.27%, to 9,178.86.

