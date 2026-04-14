Markets

Wall Street Eyes Positive Open Amid Hopes Of Second Round Of Talks With Iran

April 14, 2026 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wall Street is poised for a slightly higher opening this Tuesday, driven by investor optimism over a potential second round of negotiations with Iran. Renewed diplomatic efforts might help de-escalate the ongoing Middle East conflict.

In the Asian trading session, gold prices rose toward $4,800 an ounce. Spot gold jumped 0.7 percent to $4,775.57 an ounce.

Oil prices traded lower. Brent crude futures for June delivery fell over 1 percent to $98.31 a barrel.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly positive

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 2.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 14.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 117.25 points.

The U.S. major average finished higher on Monday. The Nasdaq surged 280.84 points or 1.2 percent to 23,183.74, the S&P 500 jumped 69.35 points or 1.0 percent to 6,886.24 and the Dow climbed 301.68 points or 0.7 percent to 48,218.25.

On the economic front, the PPI-Final Demand for March will be issued at 8.30 am ET. THe consensus is 1.2 percent, while it was up 0.7 percent in the prior month.

Four-month Treasury bills auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Six-week and 52-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will participates in a panel before the Semafor World Economy 2026 conference at 12.15 pm ET.

Fed Governor Michael Barr will give opening remarks before the 'Strengthening America's Economy Through Rural Investment: a Working Forum' hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors at 12.45 pm ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index surged 0.95 percent to 4,026.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.82 percent to close at 25,872.32.

Japanese markets hit a six-week high. The Nikkei average rallied 2.43 percent to 57,877.39 while the broader Topix index closed 0.87 percent higher at 3,755.27.

Australian stocks gained. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose half a percent to 8,970.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.57 percent higher at 9,165.10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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