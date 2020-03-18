US Markets

Wall Street extends recent sell-off, Dow erases 'Trump-bump'

Contributor
Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stocks deepened their sell-off on Wednesday and the Dow erased the last of its gains since U.S. President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to cripple U.S. economic activity.

March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks deepened their sell-off on Wednesday and the Dow erased the last of its gains since U.S. President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to cripple U.S. economic activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1,333.61 points, or 6.28%, to 19,903.77, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 130.93 points, or 5.18%, to 2,398.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 344.94 points, or 4.7%, to 6,989.84.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Tom Brown)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; (415) 677 2542; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @randewich))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular