Wall Street extends recent sell-off, Dow erases 'Trump-bump'

March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks deepened their sell-off on Wednesday and the Dow erased the last of its gains since U.S. President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to cripple U.S. economic activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1,333.61 points, or 6.28%, to 19,903.77, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 130.93 points, or 5.18%, to 2,398.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 344.94 points, or 4.7%, to 6,989.84.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Tom Brown)

