Wall Street extends losses after data shows business activity stalls

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

U.S. stocks fell further on Friday after data showed U.S. business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors stalled in February, as companies grew increasingly concerned about the coronavirus.

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 283.47 points, or 0.97%, at 28,936.51, while the S&P 500 .SPX was down 34.78 points, or 1.03%, at 3,338.45. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 136.59 points, or 1.40%, at 9,614.38.

