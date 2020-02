Wall Street extends losses after data shows business activity stalls

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell further on Friday after data showed U.S. business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors stalled in February, as companies grew increasingly concerned about the coronavirus.

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 283.47 points, or 0.97%, at 28,936.51, while the S&P 500 .SPX was down 34.78 points, or 1.03%, at 3,338.45. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 136.59 points, or 1.40%, at 9,614.38.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

