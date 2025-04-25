Wall Street Expected To Open In Red

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Friday. Earnings as well as geopolitical developments might be influencing investor sentiments today.

Intel and Google parent Alphabet have scheduled their quarterly results after the bell today.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading positive.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were down 182.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 13.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 64.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Thursday's session higher. The Nasdaq spiked 457.99 points or 2.7 percent to 17,166.04, the S&P 500 surged 108.91 points 2.0 percent at 5,484.77 and the Dow jumped 486.83 points or 1.2 percent to 40,093.40.

On the economic front, the Consumer Sentiment for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 50.5, while it was up 50.8 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 719, while U.S. rig count was 585.

Asian stocks advanced on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,295.06. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up by 0.32 percent to 21,980.74.

Japanese markets closed higher. The Nikkei average soared 1.90 percent to 35,705.74 while the broader Topix index settled 1.37 percent higher at 2,628.03.

Australian and New Zealand stock markets were closed for ANZAC Day holiday.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 33.76 points or 0.45 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 146.66 points or 0.66 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 14.21 points or 0.17 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 54.47 or 0.46 percent. Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is climbing 0.51 percent.

