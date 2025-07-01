Wall Street Expected To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Manufacturing activity and Job Openings reports might be the major economic announcements on Tuesday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading in negative.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 53.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 18.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 94.75 points.

The U.S. major gained at the close on Monday. The Dow advanced 275.50 points or 0.6 percent to 44,094.77, the Nasdaq climbed 96.27 points or 0.5 percent to 20,369.73 and the S&P 500 rose 31.88 points or 0.5 percent to 6,204.95.

On the economic front, the IHS Markit's PMI Manufacturing Final for June will be revealed at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 52.0, while the flash Index was 52.0.

The ISM Manufacturing Index for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 48.8, while it was up 48.5 in the prior month.

The Construction spending for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, while it was down 0.4 percent in the prior month.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for May is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 7.3 million, while it was up 7.391 million in the prior month.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will participate in a policy panel before the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking 2025, 'Adapting to Change: Macroeconomic Shifts and Policy Responses' at 9.30 am ET.

Asian markets remains mixed at Tuesday's closing. China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.39 percent to finish trading at 3,457.75. Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 plunged 579 points or 1.43 percent to close at 39,908.00.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,541.10, edging down 0.01 percent from the previous close.

