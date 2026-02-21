Wall Street Erases $47 Billion From This Once Unstoppable Company

Key Points

This once booming business is on pace to report its fifth straight fiscal year of a revenue decline.

Because the market is enamored with growth, any time it disappears, companies get punished.

Shares trade well below trailing 12-month revenue, but that’s not a reason to buy this consumer discretionary stock.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy, it supercharged the success of a certain company. However, those gains were short-lived, and this business is now feeling the pain.

Since its market cap hit an all-time high of $49.3 billion in January 2021, this consumer discretionary stock has tanked. Today, it carries a valuation of $1.8 billion. Wall Street has erased $47.5 billion from this once unstoppable company in about five years.

Gone are the days of massive growth

During the four-year stretch from the start of fiscal 2018 through fiscal 2021, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) did not post year-over-year revenue growth below 99%. Its innovative and tech-enabled exercise equipment was selling like hotcakes, as people searched for ways to work out at home during the worst days of the pandemic.

Since the market loves a good growth story, it's not surprising that Peloton's stock was a darling on Wall Street. The share price skyrocketed 550% from its initial public offering in September 2019 to its peak in January 2021.

Peloton showed that its success was fleeting, however. Starting in fiscal 2022, revenue began to drop. This is still the case today. The top line decreased by 3% in the fiscal 2026 second quarter (ended Dec. 31, 2025), despite a fresh product lineup and artificial intelligence features.

The company went from monster growth to a declining user base. The connected fitness subscriber count now totals less than 2.7 million, falling 7% year over year in the second quarter. Despite management's best efforts, whether it be hardware and software updates, new content, or distribution partnerships, nothing seems to be working.

The struggles can't be blamed on the economic environment. Fiscal 2026 is expected to be the fifth straight year that sales dip, so there have been various macro and interest rate backdrops. The allure of spending a four-figure sum on fitness equipment just isn't there anymore.

Investors should pay attention to one signal

With a stock that's so beaten down, trading 97% off its record, value investors might be circling the fitness disruptor. Peloton shares are cheap, to be sure, as they trade at just over 0.7 times trailing 12-month revenue. That's significantly below the average price-to-sales multiple of 2.3 over the past five years.

I still think this is a classic value trap, as the stock deserves to be cheap. Peloton is a shrinking business. The fact that the leadership team has drastically cut costs and reduced net debt doesn't mask the fact that growth remains a challenge. Until the company can start expanding, investors shouldn't even consider taking the chance.

