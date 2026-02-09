Wall Street Erases $325 Billion From This Once Unstoppable Company

Key Points

This company registered booming demand during the pandemic, with revenue and earnings soaring.

Slower growth amid intense competition has pressured growth since, leading to weak market sentiment.

Value investors might have no choice but to take a chance.

By looking back over the past half-decade or so, investors can learn a lot about changing macroeconomic and industry forces and how they had an impact on certain businesses. There were some companies, for instance, that thrived before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. But in recent years, they have struggled mightily.

One business, which was once exhibiting unstoppable momentum, has been hit especially hard. Wall Street has erased $325 billion off its market cap in less than five years.

Dealing with the highs and lows

From its all-time high stock price in July 2021 to Feb. 5, 2026, PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) market cap has been obliterated, going from $363 billion to $38 billion today. Consequently, shareholders have posted massive losses. The fintech stock trades 87% off its peak.

Market sentiment has clearly taken a dramatic turn, from euphoria to extreme pessimism. The optimism was understandable. Between 2019 and 2021, PayPal's total payment volume, revenue, and net income surged 76%, 43%, and 70%, respectively. Dan Schulman, CEO at the time, even projected the business would get to 1 billion users.

Then came the doom and gloom. Once the economy opened back up and consumer behavior started normalizing, PayPal's growth slowed dramatically. Revenue increased by just 4% in 2025. Transaction counts declined last year. The user base is essentially flatlining. Plus, the company just hired its second CEO in less than three years.

Payments problems

The biggest risk for PayPal is strikingly clear. It has to be its competition. This can be a shocking revelation to some investors, especially because this business possesses a highly regarded brand in the world of payments. What's more, as a scaled two-sided ecosystem, PayPal benefits from a network effect.

But the payments landscape could not be more crowded. Stripe, Adyen, Shopify, Global Payments' Worldpay, and Block's Square are formidable opponents on the merchant side, going head-to-head with PayPal's Braintree.

When it comes to individuals, there is a list of companies in broader categories within financial services, like Block's Cash App, Wise, SoFi Technologies, and American Express, to think about.

The phenomenal rise of Apple Pay and Alphabet's Google Pay can't be overlooked. The advantage they have is being integrated with the two most popular smartphone operating systems, iOS and Android.

Is PayPal's valuation justified?

PayPal might still be interesting to value investors. The stock's price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4 is at a record low.

However, I believe the competitive threats will prevent PayPal from getting back to the strong growth the bulls hope for. And this will continue to pressure market sentiment.

