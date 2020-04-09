US Markets
Wall Street ends trading week on a high note

Noel Randewich Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Wall Street ended the trading week on a high note on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve unleashed its latest program designed to buoy local governments and businesses crushed by moves to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 281.48 points, or 1.2%, to 23,715.05, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 39.49 points, or 1.44%, to 2,789.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 62.67 points, or 0.77%, to 8,153.58.

