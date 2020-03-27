Wall Street ends recovery week on a sour note

March 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell on Friday, ending a massive three-day surge after doubts about the fate of the U.S. economy resurfaced and the number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 915.39 points, or 4.06%, to 21,636.78, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 88.6 points, or 3.37%, to 2,541.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 295.16 points, or 3.79%, to 7,502.38.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)

