Wall Street ends near flat after U.S., China announce trade deal

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials ended little changed on Friday after hitting record highs earlier in the session, as the United States and China announced an initial trade agreement, cooling tensions that have rattled markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 3.46 points, or 0.01%, to 28,135.51, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.2 points, or 0.01%, to 3,168.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 17.56 points, or 0.2%, to 8,734.88.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sandra Maler)

