Wall Street ends more than 2% lower after Fed surprise rate cut

Contributor
Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street tumbled in a volatile session on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve surprised investors with a half percentage-point cut in interest rates, amplifying fears about the magnitude of the coronavirus impact on the economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 785.91 points, or 2.94%, to 25,917.41, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 86.86 points, or 2.81%, to 3,003.37 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 268.08 points, or 2.99%, to 8,684.09.

