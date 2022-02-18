Wall Street ends lower as investors eye Ukraine conflict

By Susan Mathew and Noel Randewich

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock ended lower on Friday as escalating tensions in Ukraine and U.S. statements of an imminent Russian invasion prompted investors to dump risky assets in the run-up to a long weekend.

The Nasdaq fell sharply, pulled lower by declines in high-growth stocks, including Apple AAPL.O, Amazon AMZN.O and Tesla TSLA.O.

Russian-backed separatists packed civilians onto buses out of breakaway regions in east Ukraine, another development in a conflict the West believes Moscow plans to use as justification for all-out invasion of its neighbor. Russia has said it has no intention to attack Ukraine, accusing the West of fear-mongering.

Speculation about the Federal Reserve's next move also weighed on equities. New York Fed Bank President John Williams said earlier in the day it would be appropriate to hike interest rates in March, without mentioning the magnitude.

"This is a confused market, confused about Ukraine, confused about how aggressive the Fed is going to be, and pretty much ignoring very strong earnings results from the fourth quarter," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

Expiration of monthly options contracts was also seen adding to the volatility ahead of the U.S. market holiday on Monday for Presidents' Day.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 31.59 points, or 0.72%, to end at 4,347.50 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 167.87 points, or 1.22%, to 13,548.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 233.51 points, or 0.68%, to 34,078.52.

The indexes logged weekly declines for the second straight week, buffeted by rising tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.

Intel Corp INTC.O tumbled after the chipmaker forecast its profit margin to drop this year and then be steady for several years as it invests in new technologies and factories to meet rising chip demand.

About 78% of the 417 S&P 500 companies have in this reporting season posted quarterly earnings above analyst estimates as per Refinitiv data.

Roku Inc ROKU.O slumped after the streaming platform's disappointing quarterly revenue and first-quarter outlook.

DraftKings Inc DKNG.O fell after the sports-betting company forecast a bigger-than anticipated 2022 loss.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Devik Jain in Bengaluru, and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Maju Samuel Aditya Soni and Aurora Ellis)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; Twitter: @randewich))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.