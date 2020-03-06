US Markets

Wall Street ends lower as coronavirus fears grow

April Joyner Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as fears of economic damage from the spread of the coronavirus intensified, though Wall Street's major indexes ended well above their session lows

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 256.23 points, or 0.98%, to 25,865.05, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 51.54 points, or 1.70%, to 2,972.4 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 162.98 points, or 1.87%, to 8,575.62.

(Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Alistair Bell)

