Wall Street ends lower as ad tech, social media stocks drop

By Echo Wang

July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday as shares in social media and ad tech firms lost ground in the wake of earnings from Snap, offsetting gains from card issuer American Express following an upbeat forecast.

Still, all three major indexes posted weekly gains despite Friday's losses.

Snap Inc's SNAP.N shares tumbled, after the Snapchat owner posted its weakest-ever quarterly sales growth as a public company, while Twitter Inc TWTR.N reversed earlier losses following a surprise fall in revenue.

Online ad giants Meta Platforms Inc META.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O tumbled weighing on the Nasdaq .IXIC.

Meta and Alphabet are set to post their earnings next week, along with mega-cap peers, including Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

The S&P 500 communication services .SPLRCL and information technology .SPLRCT tumbled, leading declines among the index's 11 sectors.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 36.71 points, or 0.92%, to end at 3,962.24 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 225.94 points, or 1.87%, to 11,835.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 131.23 points, or 0.41%, to 31,905.67.

"Earnings are coming in less bad than feared, but they're deteriorating from what we got used to and accustomed to over the last several quarters," said Bob Doll, CIO at Crossmark Global Investments.

With 106 of the S&P 500 companies having reported earnings through Friday morning, 75.5% have topped analyst expectations, below the 81% beat rate over the past four quarters, according to Refinitiv data.L1N2Z31SC

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve's meeting and second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data next week. While the U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points to curb runaway inflation, the GDP data is likely to be negative again.

Meanwhile, a survey on Friday showed that U.S. business activity contracted for the first time in nearly two years in July, deepening concerns about an economy stunted by high inflation, rising interest rates and dwindling consumer confidence.

“Economic data is coming in weaker.. kind of confirming the fact that a recession is highly likely over the next 12 months. And the markets is trying to figure out what that looks like with economic growth slowing significantly [and] the Fed in the midst of pretty aggressive tightening fiscal,” said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors in Hunt Valley, Maryland

Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N tumbled after announcing it cut its annual adjusted profit forecast as inflation weighs. American Express Co AXP.N rose on strong earnings and an increased revenue forecast.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Aniruddha Ghosh and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta and Aurora Ellis)

