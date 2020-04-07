US Markets
Wall Street ends lower after volatile session

Noel Randewich Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wall Street fell on Tuesday after a volatile session and following tentative early signs that coronavirus outbreaks in some of the biggest U.S. hot spots may be plateauing.

April 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell on Tuesday after a volatile session and following tentative early signs that coronavirus outbreaks in some of the biggest U.S. hot spots may be plateauing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 26.13 points, or 0.12%, to 22,653.86, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.27 points, or 0.16%, to 2,659.41 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 25.98 points, or 0.33%, to 7,887.26.

