Wall Street ends higher to stem coronavirus selloff

Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
U.S. stocks managed to post gains on Thursday after recent steep losses as policymakers around the world took further emergency actions to try to help financial markets cope with deep coronavirus-driven economic damage.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 189.63 points, or 0.95%, to 20,088.55, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 11.4 points, or 0.48%, to 2,409.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 160.73 points, or 2.3%, to 7,150.58.

